Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

TSLA stock opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $572.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

