Tevis Investment Management Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tevis Investment Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 294,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $409.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

