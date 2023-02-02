The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Holdings Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $356.58 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

