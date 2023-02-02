The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,216,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,200,000 after buying an additional 114,111 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $365.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.