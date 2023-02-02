The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Middleby by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,252,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 638.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,366,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $157.87 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $992.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Articles

