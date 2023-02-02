THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO opened at $98.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.