Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 52,197 shares.The stock last traded at $14.94 and had previously closed at $14.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Tiptree Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.76 million, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $363.48 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 95.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 61.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tiptree by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tiptree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Featured Stories

