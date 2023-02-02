Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,578 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 398% compared to the typical daily volume of 518 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 841.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $42.41 on Thursday. IAA has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.