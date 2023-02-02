Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given New $96.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a market cap of $644.11 million, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.79. Transcat has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $93.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.