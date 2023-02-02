Treasure Global Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 7th (NASDAQ:TGL)

Treasure Global’s (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 7th. Treasure Global had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Treasure Global’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Treasure Global Price Performance

NASDAQ TGL opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Treasure Global has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Treasure Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treasure Global

In other news, Director Voon Him Hoo sold 1,702,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046,430.78, for a total transaction of $1,781,965,928,831.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Treasure Global stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.20% of Treasure Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

