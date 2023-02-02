Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Triumph Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.68 EPS.

Triumph Group Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 827,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 690,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 626,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,791,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Triumph Group

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

