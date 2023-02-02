Truist Financial Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $46.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

