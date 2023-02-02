Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,084 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 51,596 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.