UBS Group Lowers McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $440.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $450.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.20.
McKesson Stock Performance
MCK opened at $370.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.91 and a 200-day moving average of $365.63. McKesson has a 52-week low of $255.00 and a 52-week high of $401.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
