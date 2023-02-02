UBS Group Lowers McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $440.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $450.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.20.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $370.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.91 and a 200-day moving average of $365.63. McKesson has a 52-week low of $255.00 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.