United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Raises Dividend to $1.62 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $12.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $184.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.92. The stock has a market cap of $159.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $232.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

