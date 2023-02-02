United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $195.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.28.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UPS opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $232.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.92. The stock has a market cap of $159.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.