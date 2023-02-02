United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 812,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 2,465,210 shares.The stock last traded at $182.70 and had previously closed at $176.97.

The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $159.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

