United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.87% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 78,521 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,577,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 19.1% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $45.45.

