USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Hits $42.31 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. USD Coin has a total market cap of $42.31 billion and $4.07 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002930 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00408726 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,838.44 or 0.28689578 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00554875 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,304,304,784 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
