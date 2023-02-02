Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,025,000 after acquiring an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,365,000 after purchasing an additional 284,589 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,512,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $67.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

