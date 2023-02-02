Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Veritiv by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $129.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 45.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

