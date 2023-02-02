VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s current price.

FORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

TSE:FORA opened at C$8.47 on Tuesday. VerticalScope has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$25.05. The firm has a market cap of C$180.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.18.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

