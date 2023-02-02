Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 68,684 TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TPB Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,898,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $3,888,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TPB Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance
Shares of TPBA opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.60.
TPB Acquisition Co. I Profile
TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPB Acquisition Co. I (TPBA)
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TPB Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPB Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.