Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 68,684 TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TPB Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,898,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $3,888,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPB Acquisition Co. I alerts:

TPB Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of TPBA opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

TPB Acquisition Co. I Profile

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPB Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPB Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.