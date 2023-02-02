Virtu Financial LLC Buys 41,503 Shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in USHG Acquisition were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUGS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in USHG Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

USHG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUGS opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

About USHG Acquisition

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

