Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,488 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in onsemi by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in onsemi by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 2,051.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in onsemi by 204.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 903,149 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

NASDAQ ON opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

