Virtu Financial LLC Has $657,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

