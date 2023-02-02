Virtu Financial LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 274.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth about $1,214,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.60 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

