Virtu Financial LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100,893 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.