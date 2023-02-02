Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $744,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DRV opened at $39.21 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70.

