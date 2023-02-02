Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $791,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,560,000 after buying an additional 181,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,924,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,754,000 after purchasing an additional 145,708 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,891,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $960,469,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.30.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $587.36 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $560.30 and its 200 day moving average is $549.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $230.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

