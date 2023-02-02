Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $828,000 Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth $38,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 51.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 89.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 40.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

