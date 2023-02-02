Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

BBWI stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

