Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 36,398 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

