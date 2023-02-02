Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,611 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.