Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 20,294 Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 71.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $31.00.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

