Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 24,563 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $54.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

