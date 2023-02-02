Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 699.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,119,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 197,918 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,199,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.96) to €11.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.87) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

