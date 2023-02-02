Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after acquiring an additional 342,187 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,797,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey stock opened at $225.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.42 and its 200-day moving average is $227.24. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

