Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after acquiring an additional 342,187 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,797,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %
Hershey stock opened at $225.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.42 and its 200-day moving average is $227.24. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.
Insider Transactions at Hershey
In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.
Hershey Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
