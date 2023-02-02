Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $176.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

