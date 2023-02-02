Virtu Financial LLC Sells 499 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in ASML by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ASML by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in ASML by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $678.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $714.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

