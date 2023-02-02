Virtu Financial LLC Takes $625,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of D opened at $63.10 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

