Virtu Financial LLC Takes $767,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in HSBC by 74.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 131.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 31.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in HSBC by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51.

A number of analysts have commented on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.29) to GBX 585 ($7.22) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $617.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

