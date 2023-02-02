Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 93,000 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 898.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTTR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 2,055.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 58.9% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 107.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 304,666 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 26.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 173.65%. The business had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

