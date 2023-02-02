Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 162 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Markel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

MKL stock opened at $1,401.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,338.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,249.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

