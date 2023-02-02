Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $323,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of STE opened at $214.49 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.93 and a 200-day moving average of $189.97.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.