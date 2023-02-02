Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 21,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 9.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Stock Performance

Chegg stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $164.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

