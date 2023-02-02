Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $372,000 Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also

