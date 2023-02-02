Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $385,000 Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 344.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 12.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 91,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197,661 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Price Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at $756,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at $268,182.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

