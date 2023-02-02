Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $407,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Polaris by 39.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2,011.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,321 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.89.

NYSE:PII opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.75. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

