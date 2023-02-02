Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 64.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

IIPR opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

